Preliminary Event Briefing - Earthquake - Nicaragua - 17 February 2022

1 INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake occurred at 23:36:25 UTC on 17 February 2022, 51.1 km (31.7 mi) SSW of Chirilagua, El Salvador, 61.7 km (38.3 mi) SSE of Puerto El Triunfo, El Salvador and 130 km (80.8 mi) ESE of Chinandega, Nicaragua. Initial estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 12.788°N, 88.296°W, and at a depth of 68.8 km (42.7 mi – Figure 1).

Nicaragua was the only CCRIF member country where peak ground acceleration, computed with SPHERA model, was greater than 0.01 g for this earthquake.

Preliminary runs of CCRIF’s loss model estimated no government losses for Nicaragua and therefore no payout under the country’s earthquake policy is due.