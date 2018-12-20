20 Dec 2018

OAS General Secretariat Rejects Expulsion of GIEI and MESENI from Nicaragua

Report
from Organization of American States
Published on 19 Dec 2018

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) rejects categorically the decision of the Government of Nicaragua to expel from the country the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI, by its Spanish acronym) and the Special Follow-up Mechanism for Nicaragua (MESENI) of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The GIEI was created by an agreement between the aforementioned Government, the IACHR and the OAS General Secretariat with the purpose of assisting in the investigations into the acts of violence that occurred in Nicaragua as of April 18, 2018, while the MESENI constitutes the mechanism of the IACHR to monitor the situation of human rights in the country and its follow-up in terms of the recommendations of the Commission.

The decision made by the Ortega-Murillo regime today further places Nicaragua into the terrain of authoritarianism.

Expelling researchers and institutional defenders of human rights is characteristic of those who do not want to see justice done and perpetuate impunity.

For the OAS General Secretariat, the political situation and the promotion and protection of human rights in Nicaragua is an absolute priority, and we will continue to monitor and denounce the situation so that the country returns to the path of democracy and the crimes are clarified, either in national courts or in the jurisdiction that may correspond.

In the same way, the General Secretariat of the Organization publicly holds the Government of Nicaragua responsible for the safety and integrity of the members of the GIEI, the MESENI and their support staff until they can leave the country.

Reference: E-082/18

