Nicaragua
Nicaragua - Volcanic eruption (GDACS, SINAPRED) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2021)
- San Cristóbal Volcano, located in Chinandega Department (north-western Nicaragua), erupted on 9 March. Five explosive eruptions have been recorded and the ash raised up to 800 metres above the crater.
- According to the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention of Disasters (SINAPRED), 2 mm of ashfall have been reported in the cities of El Viejo, Chinandega and Chichigalapa (Chinandega department).
- A series of preventive measures have been issued by the authorities, including, not to leave homes, wear masks and cover water tanks.