Nicaragua: Tropical Cyclone Mindy (AL132021) Wind and Storm Surge Preliminary Event Briefing (11 September 2021)

1 SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Mindy was the thirteenth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. On 1 and 2 September it was in its early stage as a tropical disturbance while it passed over northeast Nicaragua. In the following days, the disturbance left Central America and crossed the Gulf of Mexico. On 8 September, it developed as a tropical storm while it was over the northeast Gulf of Mexico, west of Florida.

Preliminary runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for Nicaragua, which were below the attachment point of this country’s tropical cyclone (TC) policy. Therefore, no payout under the policy is due.

The Aggregated Deductible Cover (ADC) for this country’s TC policy was not activated because the modelled losses were below 10 per cent of the minimum payment of the policy. Therefore, no payment under the ADC feature is due for Nicaragua.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s SPHERA TC model for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ tropical cyclone policies. Nicaragua was the only CCRIF member country for which the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses due to Tropical Cyclone Mindy, although the wind speeds, computed with the CCRIF SPHERA model, were lower than 39 mph (62.7 km/h). A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries with excess rainfall policies will be issued if applicable.