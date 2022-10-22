Nicaragua: Tropical Cyclone Julia (aep182022) Wind and Storm Surge - Final Event Briefing (18 October 2022)

1 SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Julia was the tenth named storm and the fifth hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. On 9 October at 0715 UTC, the centre of Julia made landfall near Bluefields, Nicaragua, as a category 1 hurricane. It remained at hurricane strength for the next eight hours, while moving across Nicaragua and was then downgraded to a tropical storm, continuing to cross Nicaragua. At 2100 UTC, it moved offshore and emerged over the Pacific Ocean, thus becoming the eighteenth named storm of the 2022 Pacific Hurricane Season. Julia then proceeded along the Pacific coast of Central America and dissipated over Guatemala.

The final runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for Nicaragua, which were above the attachment point of the country’s Tropical Cyclone policy, thus triggering the policy. A payment of US$8,924,577.4 is due under Nicaragua’s Tropical Cyclone policy.

This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s models for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ Tropical Cyclone policies. Nicaragua was the only CCRIF member country for which the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses due to Tropical Cyclone Julia. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries will be issued if applicable.