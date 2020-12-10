Nicaragua: Tropical Cyclone Iota (AL312020) Wind and Storm Surge Final Event Briefing (25 November 2020)

SUMMARY

Tropical Cyclone Iota was the thirty-first and most powerful tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, overtaking in intensity the recent Hurricane Eta. Iota developed from a powerful tropical wave moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea, which evolved into a tropical depression on 13 November. Six hours later, it strengthened into a tropical storm while it was over the central Caribbean Sea, north of Colombia. In the following days Tropical Storm Iota intensified, becoming a major hurricane on 16 November. On 17 November, it made landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 hurricane. Hurricane-force winds and catastrophic storm surge were experienced near the point of landfall, approximately 15 miles (25 km) south of where category 4 Hurricane Eta made landfall on 3 November. While moving across Nicaragua, Iota rapidly lost intensity, becoming a tropical storm the same day. While weakening, Iota left the country and moved across Honduras. During this period, tropicalstorm-force winds extended over a large area of Nicaragua. At the time of this writing, Nicaragua was the only CCRIF member country where wind speeds, computed with the CCRIF SPHERA model, were greater than 39 mph (62.7 km/h) due to Hurricane Iota.

The final runs of the CCRIF loss model for wind and storm surge produced government losses for Nicaragua, which were above the attachment point of Nicaragua’s Tropical Cyclone policy. Final calculations show that a payout of US$19,891,162.26 is due under the policy. This event briefing is designed to review the modelled losses due to wind and storm surge calculated by CCRIF’s models for affected CCRIF member countries, to be analyzed with respect to members’ Tropical Cyclone policies. A separate report on rainfall impacts on affected CCRIF member countries will be issued if applicable.