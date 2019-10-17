Nicaragua - Severe weather (SINAPRED, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)

Heavy rain affected western and central Nicaragua over 13-15 October, triggering rivers to overflow and floods that resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected departments are Matagalpa, Madriz, Nueva Segovia, Chontales, Río San Juan, and Managua.

Media report 2 fatalities, 1 in San Miguelito Municipality (Río San Juan Department) and 1 more in Acoyapa Municipality (Chontales Department). In addition, more than 530 families were reported affected across 14 municipalities and around 525 buildings damaged throughout the affected area.