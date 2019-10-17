Nicaragua - Severe weather (SINAPRED, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 October 2019)
Heavy rain affected western and central Nicaragua over 13-15 October, triggering rivers to overflow and floods that resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected departments are Matagalpa, Madriz, Nueva Segovia, Chontales, Río San Juan, and Managua.
Media report 2 fatalities, 1 in San Miguelito Municipality (Río San Juan Department) and 1 more in Acoyapa Municipality (Chontales Department). In addition, more than 530 families were reported affected across 14 municipalities and around 525 buildings damaged throughout the affected area.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over western Nicaragua.