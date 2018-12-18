Nicaragua: Political crisis, deterioration of socioeconomic conditions, aggravated by drought and El Niño

Current Situation

The current political crisis began on 16 April 2018, when the Nicaraguan Institute of Social Security (INSS – Instituto Nicaragüense de Seguridad Social) approved reforms to the social security system, confirmed on 17 April by President Daniel Ortega. One of the contributing factors for the social security reform was the drying up of Venezuelan financing through the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA), due to the crisis in Venezuela (Plaza Publica 16/08/2016; Plaza Publica 24/04/2018). The reforms, among others, included a doubling of the pension fund contribution period from 750 weeks to 1,500 weeks, cancellation of retirement benefits for thousands of senior citizens, and reduced spending on medicines for retirees. A few days after, thousands of people protested in the streets across the country and were instantly met by violent repression from Nicaraguan authorities (Investig’action 12/09/2018; International Crisis Group 04/2018). Large-scale civic unrest (characterised by protests, demonstrations, and strikes) has since persisted, with a multiplication of reports of violence, arbitrary detentions, harassment tactics, intimidation campaigns, and incidents of torture against opposition protesters and human rights defenders (Notimerica 06/11/2018; IACHR 18/10/2018; OHCHR 22/11/2018). The human rights situation in Nicaragua had been deteriorating since 2016, with a growing number of reports documenting violations of the right to freedom of expression, and repression of protests mounted by farmer communities and environmental activists (most notably against the Grand Canal mega-project) (Plaza Publica 06/08/2018).

Repressive government strategies have intensified since the beginning of June, with the launch of what was referred to as a ‘cleaning operation’ in the media (officially called ‘operation for peace’), aimed at destroying barricades erected as a form of protest by citizens around Managua. The government operation resulted in at least 10 civilian deaths, and 20 people injured (Amnesty International 18/10/2018, El Mundo 16/07/2018). Since the protests began in mid-April, 325 people have been killed (the majority by government forces), and over 2,000 injured (OHCHR 22/11/2018; IACHR 18/10/2018). In addition, at least 552 people (including 46 women) are being held in prisons in the country for protesting against Ortega’s government (Notimerica 06/11/2018).

Ortega and his government have continuously attempted to vilify their opponents by referring to the detainees as ‘terrorists’ or ‘coup plotters’, as a way to justify violent crackdown on protests (Notimerica 06/11/2018). On 29 September, a law was passed making protests illegal and punishable by prison. As of Decemberr 2018, protests are still being organised, with the law used to justify arbitrary arrests of protestors. The UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) denounced the law, calling it a violation of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly (International Crisis Group 10/2018; Reuters 14/10/2018; La Republica 29/09/2018). The unrest has also caused displacement: since April, 52,000 Nicaraguans have sought refuge in Costa Rica, including 40,300 requesting international protection (DG ECHO 07/11/2018).

The alliance between the government and the private sector has been essential to both the political and economic stability of Nicaragua. Economic growth over the past 30 years and reduction of poverty since Ortega came into power in 2006 have been in tandem with the increasing concentration of power in the hands of the president. The Ortega presidency has also been coupled with the institution of neoliberal policies, and techniques of accumulation of land, water, mineral exploitation, and expansion of agrofuels (Investig’action 12/09/2018; Plaza Publica 16/08/2016; 06/08/2018) However, as instability grew over the past few years, the alliance between the private sector and political power started eroding, and the balance of power is now shifting (Plaza Publica 24/04/2018).

The political crisis has led to economic turmoil, and on 1 October 2018, Nicaragua formally fell into recession for the first time since the global financial crisis of 2009. Current data on economic activity is missing because the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BNC) has not provided updates since June 2018, and the Nicaraguan government is still downplaying the economic crisis and contesting the figures. However, sharp declines in economic activity, demand for consumption, and investment have been observed since April 2018 (Confidencial 02/10/2018). People have been taking their deposits out of the national financial system since the unrest began, and in November, the government stopped online dollar purchases by banks in an attempt to control withdrawals (100% Noticias 03/12/2018; Rabble 14/11/2018).

Prior to the events in April, the economy was expected to grow by 4.3% in 2018; however, according to FUNIDES (Fundacion Nicaraguense para el Desarrollo Economico y Social), the economy in 2018 could have contracted by as much as 4% compared to 2017 (FUNIDES 11/11/2018; VOA 14/08/2018). Unemployment has spiked, with an estimated 417,000 people losing their jobs since April, most in the commerce, hostels and restaurants, agriculture, forestry, fishing and construction sectors (DG ECHO 07/11/2018).

The government denies the economic crisis, claiming the economy will grow by 1% in 2018, and introduced a national budget reform in August 2018 that significantly reduced spending on health and education. The government blamed the reduction on protesters, accused of staging a coup and destabilising the economy as a result (VOA 14/08/2018).

During the Sandinista revolution in the 1980s, the redistribution of wealth was not inclusive of campesino (smallholder farmers) communities, and the majority of rural communities became marginalised, weakening the agricultural sector (Plaza Publica 16/08/2016). The political and socio-economic situation is compounded by the impact of drought on the agricultural sector. Nicaragua is located in Central America’s ‘Dry Corridor’ and the canicula (hottest period) during which a lack of rainfall was observed between June and mid-August 2018 caused significant damage to the 2018 primera season (planting in mid-April, and harvesting from July to mid-August), with an average of 20% in agricultural losses recorded across the region (FAO 20/11/2018). The possibility of an El Niño episode in late 2018 and beginning 2019 bringing below normal rainfall and dry conditions is likely to exacerbate these vulnerabilities (FAO 20/11/2018).