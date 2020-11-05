Nicaragua: Hurricane Eta - DREF Plan of Action (MDRNI010)

Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

Eta originated as a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea that developed into a tropical depression late on 31 October. Eta began to intensify, attaining hurricane status early on 2 November. Eta intensified into a major hurricane before reaching Category 4 strength on 3 November. It peaked at 150 mph (240 km/h) and 923 mbar (hPa; 27.26 inHg) as it slowed tremendously off Nicaragua's coast early on 3 November, making it the second most intense November hurricane on record. An eyewall replacement cycle then caused the storm to weaken some, but it remained at Category 4 strength as it made landfall south of 1 As of 3 November.

Some 100,000 people live in Bilwi and adjacent communities along the Caribbean coast, mostly indigenous people scattered in villages have been exposed to the the hurricane, such as Tuapi, Krukira, Sandy Bay, Cabo Gracias a Dios, Prinzapolka, Wawabar, Karatá, Halower, Wauhta, Kamwatla and Walpalsiksa. The Nicaraguan government confirmed that about 6,000 families (almost 30,000 people) have been evacuated according to the National System for the Prevention, Mitigation and Attention of Disasters (SINAPRED).

The National Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic, and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) of Copeco reported that Hurricane Eta degraded early on 4 November to a Tropical Storm. The hurricane warning continues for sectors of the coast of Nicaragua, the border of Honduras/Nicaragua Sandy Bay and the surveillance of Tropical Storm of the northeast coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca, to the border Honduras/ Nicaragua, this means that conditions with winds over 175 km/h are probable in the areas in mention within the next 6 hours, with waves that could reach between 4 to 7 feet high. Intermittent rains are predicted, accompanied by isolated electrical activity, with accumulations of 120 and 140 millimeters, with maximums of 150 to 200 in the mountains.

The Nicaraguan government declared a red (maximum) alert in the Northern Caribbean and a yellow (warning) alert in the northern departments of Jinnotega, Nueva Segovia, and Chinandega, while maintaining a green (prevention) alert for the rest of the country.