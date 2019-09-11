Nicaragua: Human Rights Council must respond to gravity of OHCHR report
Amnesty International delivered the above oral statement at the 42nd Session of the Human Rights Council, in response to the presentation of a report on the ongoing situation in Nicaragua by the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Amnesty International thanks the High Commissioner for Human Rights for her report on Nicaragua. We remain concerned by the human rights situation in the country, and the failure of the Government to take adequate steps to improve it.