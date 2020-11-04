Nicaragua, Honduras - Hurricane ETA update (DG ECHO partners, GDACS, NOAA, UN OCHA, SINAPRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2020)

Hurricane ETA continues to move inland over north-eastern Nicaragua. Strong wind and heavy rainfall have been reported across Nicaragua and Honduras.

According to media, 2 people died in Bonanza Municipality (Nicaragua) and one in Honduras. In northern Nicaragua, about 30,000 people have been evacuated to shelters, in Honduras heavy rainfall affected about 400 people and prompted nearly 800 evacuations, as reported by UN OCHA.

Main needs identified by DG ECHO partners in Nicaragua are, Health, WASH, Food and Shelters. In Honduras, the Government published a call for emergency and is preparing a list of needs to be sent to the international community.

While ETA is forecast to downgrade to a Tropical Storm the situation is deemed to be worse for Honduras, where the Tropical Storm is expected to reach the central southern part of the territory in the late evening of 4 November, as it implies a slower pace and heavier rain on an already saturated land after a wet winter.