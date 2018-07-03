Nicaragua: Government commitment to dialogue appears insincere

In response to the constant repression of the Nicaraguan population by the government of President Daniel Ortega, Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“The government of President Ortega’s pretence at engaging in dialogue remains part of its policy of repression, as demonstrated by the episodes of violence over the weekend. Nicaraguan families should not have to keep counting the dead day after day. The results of the violence have been terrifying: at least four dead, 20 arrested and more than a dozen wounded. These unacceptable events must be duly investigated and adjudicated by the Nicaraguan courts, or by courts of other states under the principle of universal jurisdiction.”

“There is no doubt that the installation of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights brings hope to the thousands of victims of state violence. The Nicaraguan authorities must ensure that the right conditions are in place for the GIEI’s work to contribute to the truth, justice and reparation to which the victims are entitled.”

“The GIEI will commence work in an adverse context in which the toll of victims of human rights violations increases daily. Instead of ending the repression and guaranteeing the human rights of the entire population, the government of President Ortega seems intent on adding cases to the long list of those that the GIEI should investigate. It’s essential that state agents and armed groups who act with the consent of the state put a stop to their bloody strategy.”

“The Nicaraguan authorities’ willingness to comply with the 15 recommendations of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights must be demonstrated in the neighborhoods and streets of Nicaragua. The population must be able to exercise their right to freedom of expression without fear of losing their lives.”