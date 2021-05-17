Nicaragua GIEWS Country Brief, 17-May-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Planting operations of 2021 main season maize crop underway

• Cereal production in 2020 estimated close to previous five-year average

• Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

• Prices of white maize and red beans lower than high levels recorded in April 2020

Planting operations of 2021 main season maize crop underway

Following a timely onset of the seasonal rains, planting operations of the 2021 main season maize crop started in early May. The lower year on year prices of white maize grain is likely to prompt farmers to shift away from maize cultivation and opt for the more profitable bean crops. According to the official national production plan, 2021 maize production is targeted at a slightly below‑average level of 389 000 tonnes, while above‑average outputs are targeted for paddy (420 000 tonnes) and beans (220 000 tonnes). The weather forecasts indicate a high likelihood of average rainfall amounts in the May‑July period, providing conducive conditions for the crop development and flowering. During the same period, below‑average precipitation amounts are forecast in the minor producing northern highlands and a close monitoring of crop conditions is required.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated close to previous five‑year average

The 2020 cereal production is officially estimated at an average level of 700 000 tonnes. Paddy production in 2020 has increased for the fifth consecutive year due to large plantings and is estimated at an above‑average level of 410 000 tonnes. By contrast, maize output is estimated at a slightly below‑average level of 376 000 tonnes as the planted area decreased in favour of the more profitable bean crops. Beans production in 2020 is estimated at a well above‑average level of 212 000 tonnes, as the large sowings more than offset the reduction in yields of the second season crops caused by the passage of two hurricanes in November 2020.

Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (September/August) are anticipated at high levels of 710 000 tonnes, but lower year on year due to large carryover stocks from the 2019 record imports. The above‑average levels of requirements reflect an increasing demand for wheat‑based products as well as for yellow maize by the local feed industry.

Prices of white maize and red beans lower than high levels recorded in April 2020

Prices of red beans declined between February and April 2021, as the recently completed 2020 third season harvest improved market availabilities. Prices were lower than a year earlier, when an atypical upsurge was recorded amid the first wave of the COVID‑19 pandemic. Prices of white maize started to increase seasonally in March but were lower than the high levels of one year before. Prices of rice have been overall stable during the first four months of 2021 and, as of April, they around their year‑earlier values.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.