Nicaragua - Floods (PAHO, SINAPRED, INETER) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2022)

Following the passage of tropical storm BONNIE on 2 July, heavy rain and consequent floods have affected 21 municipalities across the country.
According to media, four people died and 12 others sustained injuries, while PAHO and the Nicaragua National System for the Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention to Disasters (SINAPRED) report that at least 3,000 people have been evacuated, and more than 400 houses have been damaged and flooded. National authorities provided help and shelters for the affected people.
Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across most parts of Nicaragua.