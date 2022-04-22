Nicaragua - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS , SINAPRED, INETER, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 April 2022)

An earthquake of 6.7 M (6.8 M as reported by the Nicaraguan Institute of Territorial Studies - INETER) at a depth of 25 km occurred off the central-western coast of Nicaragua on 21 April at 7:42 UTC (1:42 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 57 km west-south-west of Masachapa Town and 100 km south-west of Managua City, both in Managua Department.

USGS PAGER estimated that up to 7 000 people were exposed to strong shaking. At least four aftershocks with magnitude up to 4.5 M have been recorded in the area.