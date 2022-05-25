Nicaragua: Earthquake, 25 May 2022 - Final Event Briefing (4 June 2022)

1 INTRODUCTION

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake occurred at 18:58:38 (UTC) on 25 May 2022, 49.7 km (30.9 mi) ENE of Masachapa, Managua, Nicaragua; 60.3 km (37.5 mi) ENE of San Rafael del Sur, Managua, Nicaragua and 80.8 km (50.2 mi) NE of El Crucero, Managua, Nicaragua. Final estimates from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre of the event at 11.561°N, 86.908°W, and at a depth of 46.0 km (28.58 – Figure 1).

Nicaragua was the only CCRIF member country where peak ground acceleration, computed with the SPHERA model, was greater than 0.01 g for this earthquake.

Final runs of CCRIF’s loss model estimated no government losses for Nicaragua and therefore no payout under the country’s earthquake policy is due.