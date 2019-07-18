Nicaragua: Civil Unrest DREF Operation Final Report (MDRNI008)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster The barricades and blockages that limited free movement for more than 60 days have been removed; nevertheless, the country is experiencing a socio-political crisis, with severe effects on its economy and security. Despite efforts by national and international institutions and organizations to promote a National Dialogue, there is no clear end in sight to this crisis or any clear indication that the situation will improve.

An atmosphere of uncertainty persists, and individual guarantees, such as residents' safety and economic security, cannot be ensured.

Access and the quality of the country’s health services have decreased, which has especially affected the elderly due of medication shortages and poor public transportation. The attacks on pre-hospital personnel, such as doctors, have made the situation even worse for vulnerable groups (the elderly, children, pregnant women and those suffering from chronic-degenerative diseases).

Educational institutions have had to suspend services (at this point it is believed that most of the affected students will not be able to return to school this year), and businesses have been forced to lay off workers because of the situation.

As mentioned in its contingency plan, the NRC has estimated that this social crisis will last up to one year; therefore, the NRC is making the necessary preparations for the long-term response, especially since the season during which adverse natural events normally occur is approaching, which could further compound the humanitarian situation.