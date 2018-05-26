Nicaragua: Civil Unrest DREF no. MDRNI008 Operations Update no.1

A. Situation analysis

Description of the situation

Nicaragua is facing a social crisis triggered by the approval of reforms to the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS) that affect workers, employers and retirees. This situation sparked demonstrations in Nicaragua, which were initially confined mainly to the country’s university sectors; however, the protests quickly spread to the population in general and departmental capitals through manifestations such as marches, road blockages and, the occupation of government facilities and universities in the case of Managua.

The demonstrations that began in mid-April 2018 have increased. Within this context, people have died, been injured and jailed, and the numbers continue to rise. Schools, markets and businesses have been damaged, economic activity is partially paralyzed, and the level of insecurity and the high risk of injuries and fatalities, especially for youths, are increasing due to demonstrations and pockets of violence spreading throughout the country.

As a result of this increasing unrest, the Catholic Church and some civil society organizations requested a dialogue with the government for which the church has offered to serve as mediator between government and citizens. As per the Catholic Church’s request, university students and civil society organizations brought in a team from the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to investigate and assess the situation.

On 13 May 2018, the Nicaraguan Government, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a letter expressing their consent for the IACHR and to the Organization of American States (OAS) to conduct an on-site visit as requested by human rights organizations, the Catholic Church and civil society organizations. Through the Catholic Church, the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference (CEN) started the National Dialogue at the Seminario Nacional Nuestra Señora de Fátima auditorium in Managua.

At present, the National Dialogue Board has been suspended, and demonstrations continue along Nicaragua’s main roads, different parts of Managua and departmental capitals throughout the country.

Summary of Response

Overview of Host National Society

Since the protests triggered by the reforms to INSS began on 18 April 2018, the National Society arranged for the delivery of pre-hospital care and activated its plan to convene volunteers in Managua and the other branches affected by riots. As per the National Response Plan, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Managua was activated. An allocation from IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) for CHF 81,395 was released on 23 April 2018 to support the NRC’s response. While up to 80 per cent of the first allocation has already been spent on the response, the deteriorating situation requires the NRC to extend the operation; consequently, this DREF operation is being extended for an additional two months, with a second allocation of CHF 139,836 to enable the National Society to provide continued assistance to the affected people in emergency health and care.

The NRC currently has 600 volunteers and hired staff providing support to the operation.

The following actions have been carried out:

The NRC has provided uninterrupted pre-hospital care to the injured, transferred patients to hospitals and evacuated people affected by tear gas and toxic fumes caused by the violence.

Response capacity in terms of pre-hospital care has been strengthened in the NRC’s headquarters and six of its branches in the Nicaraguan Pacific through the provision of first aid materials and equipment to improve the care delivered to patients affected by the unrest; this contribution has enabled branches to provide better and effective care and refer patients to hospitals to receive the appropriate treatment.

Due additional funding, 50 volunteers and staff attached to the relief unit have new personal protective gear such as hard hats, masks, goggles, etc., as this equipment ensures their protection and reduces operational risks during field actions.

The branches in Chinandega, Tipitapa, Masaya, Tipitapa, León, Jinotepe and the NRC’s headquarters in Managua are being supported through reimbursements to the NRC branches to cover the operational costs of the care they are providing in their localities, thus enabling them to provide uninterrupted care. The services provided by each branch are crucial given the high demand for services and the blockages along access roads.

NRC has improved the positioning of the institutional image through the dissemination and broadcasting of key messages on protecting the emblem, personnel protection and safety, and reputational risks over media and social networks; through this action, the NRC has reinforced the idea that its provides neutral and impartial services to affected people, which in turn has led the impacted population to accept and respect generally its actions.

A total of 70 people, including branch volunteers and relief unit staff, have received psychosocial support sessions to reinforce participants' self-protection actions; the sessions focus on volunteer participation through the NRC branches in Jinotepe and its headquarters.

The NRC has ensured the realization of EOC operations through the rehabilitation of the premise’s electrical system and roof, which has made it possible to have a space for the NRC to conduct the operation. The EOC is the guarantor of the operation's strategic and operational decisions, and it allows for communication between NRC branches and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement actors.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country

Throughout the operation, the Nicaraguan Red Cross has maintained communication with the PNSs, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) to keep everyone updated and report on operational needs. Furthermore, it holds Movement coordination meetings regularly, which involve Spanish Red Cross, the Canadian Red Cross Society, American Red Cross,

Italian Red Cross, ICRC and IFRC.

The IFRC's Disaster and Crisis Department in Panama and the ICRC’s office (ICRC MoveAbility Foundation) in Managua and its regional offices in Panama and Mexico have provided monitoring and guidance to the operation. An expert in security from the IFRC Americas Regional Office and an expert in safer access has been deployed from the ICRC regional delegation in Mexico to assist the NRC.

The NRC is allocating the funds provided by the ICRC to psychosocial support sessions, the repair of vehicles damaged during field interventions, emblem visibility and image protection, and awareness-raising on Safer Access and volunteer safety issues.

The NRC is allocating funds provided by Spanish Red Cross to the r restoration of the lighting and sound systems for the vehicles participating in caring for patients in conflict zones and the functionality of the radio communication system.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The National Dialogue Board has been installed under the auspices of the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference, with participation from the main actors in the conflict and the government to resolve the social and political differences that have affected peace and tranquillity in Nicaragua; It has held 4 meetings have been held to date.

