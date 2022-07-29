Nicaragua and Honduras: Migration Flow – Casualties (DG ECHO, OCHA, partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2022)

In Nicaragua, on 27 July, 16 people perished in a bus accident on the road from Managua to Jalapa, including 13 Venezuelan migrants, a Nicaraguan and two people pending identification. Forty seven people were wounded.

According to UN OCHA and the National Migration Institute (INM), the increasing number of irregular entries into Honduras through the eastern border with Nicaragua has risen to more than 62,200 this year (as of 19 July), equivalent to roughly half of all irregular entries into the country between 2014 and 2021.

Humanitarian partners report an atypical increase of number of stranded migrants in Jalapa in Nicaragua and up to 800 people in the hotspots of Trojes, Danlí and Juticalpa in Honduras, with health, protection and shelter needs in hosting communities without capacities and resources to manage this migration flow.