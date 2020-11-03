Nearly half a million children in Nicaragua at risk from Hurricane Eta

MANAGUA/PANAMA CITY, 3 November 2020 – Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua early Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm, potentially impacting 1,227,000 people, including nearly 500,000 children (estimation based on data available from ADAM program from WFP). Eta could cause life-threatening storm surges, flooding and landslides, especially in vulnerable coastal areas. UNICEF and its partners in Nicaragua have prepositioned emergency supplies and developed a joint response plan to address the needs of children and families, including 10,000 people evacuated from Cayos Miskitos and other risk areas on the northern coast.

UNICEF has prepositioned 3,000 family hygiene kits, 3,000 water containers, 87 boxes of water disinfection tablets to treat approximately 3,400 m3 of water and 50 chlorine test kits for water quality monitoring capable to make 12,000 tests. These supplies, which can meet the needs of 15,000 people, including 6,000 children, are on standby for delivery to the Ministry of Health and the National System for Prevention, Mitigation and Attention to Disasters (Sinapred).

“As part of our planned response, UNICEF is working with the Government and our partners to reach children and families with urgently needed support,” said Paolo Sassaro, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nicaragua. “These efforts include providing water and hygiene supplies and disseminating risk and safety messaging to communities. We are also coordinating closely with authorities to ensure that shelters are suitable, safe and equipped with the necessary provisions for children.”

In the coming days, UNICEF will continue to work with the Government to ensure that the rights and wellbeing of children are protected, and that children and families are reached with safety information through digital platforms and traditional media.

