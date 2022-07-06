Natural Hazards Monitoring - 5 July 2022

Severe Weather

Nicaragua

On 4 July, the Nicaragua National System for the Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention to Disasters (SINAPRED) reported that tropical storm Bonnie affected 21 municipalities, flooding 300 homes, ripping off the roofs of 123 homes, and destroying 3 homes. Additionally, over 2,000 houses were used as shelters, and of 15 designated shelter areas, 13 were used to house more than 3,000 people. The report is available at: SINAPRED.

Guatemala (Update)

On 5 July, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported 830 events related to the 2022 rainy season. The report indicates there were 651 homes with slight damage, 2,362 with moderate damage, and 213 with severe damage. Additionally, 130 schools, 201 roads, 7 buildings, and 26 bridges were affected, and 4 roads and 21 bridges were destroyed. Overall, there were 1,665,776 persons affected, 7,110 were evacuated, 874 remain in shelters, there were 23 deaths, and 4 persons remain missing. The reports are available at: CONRED Boletín Informativo No 275-2022.