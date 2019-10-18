18 Oct 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - October 16, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 16 Oct 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Nicaragua
On 14 October 2019, the Nicaragua National System for Prevention and Disaster (SINAPRED), reported heavy rain and floods affecting several departments of the country. Media has reported two deaths, to date, as well as 534 families and 528 homes in 14 municipalities and 36 communities were affected. The most affected departments were: Matagalpa, Madriz, Nueva Segovia, Chontales, Río San Juan, and Managua. The reports are available in Spanish at: SINAPRED and TeleSUR Noticias.

Uruguay
On 16 October 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) reported heavy rain and floods affecting the departments of Canelones, Florida, and Treinta y Tres. To date, 262 people were evacuated and 4 main highways were affected. The local authorities are monitoring the increase of water level of the Santa Lucía and Yí rivers. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

Unofficial Sources:
Colombia
On 14 October 2019, media reported heavy rain and floods affecting the San Jorge subregion and the Baja Sinú river basin in Cordoba Department, Colombia, with 450 people affected in five municipalities. A red alert has been issued for the following municipalities of Cordoba: Montelíbano, La Apartada, Ayapel y Buenavista, Coyongo, Puerto Córdoba, Los Zambos, and Isla Roja. The most affected areas were: Momil and Purísima (Bajo Sinú) and San Bernardo del Viento, Planeta Rica, and Puerto Libertador (Alto San Jorge subregión). The report is available in Spanish at: El Heraldo Noticias.

