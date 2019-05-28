28 May 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 24, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

Nicaragua
On 23 May 2019, the Government of Nicaragua (SINAPRED), reported heavy rain in Carazo, Rivas, San Rafael del Sur, and Boaco Departments where at least 344 families and 322 homes were affected. In addition, the Government of Nicaragua assisted affected families in 41 neighborhoods and 16 municipalities. Severe amounts of rain were reported in the Pacific basin, the Pacific (Boaco and Chontales municipalities), as well as in the municipalities of El Rama, San Juan River, Matagalpa, and Las Minas. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

Venezuela (Alert)
On 24 May 2019, the Venezuela Government indicated that more than 200 municipalities and 3,907 sectors of Venezuela are at risk due to the rainy season. The Civil Defense underwent extensive cleaning in San Jose and Bernardino neighborhood, Caracas to allow the flow of rainfall; inspections were carried out in the Camurí and Chico sector (Vargas State). The report is available in Spanish at: CORREO del ORINOCO.

Volcano **
**Mexico
On 23 May 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 43 exhalations in the last 24 hours. Ash falls were reported in the following municipalities of Mexico State: Ozumba, Temamatla, Atlautla, Cocotitlán, Ayapango, Ecatzingo, Tenango del Aire, and Tepetlixpa. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.