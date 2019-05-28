Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 24, 2019

Nicaragua

On 23 May 2019, the Government of Nicaragua (SINAPRED), reported heavy rain in Carazo, Rivas, San Rafael del Sur, and Boaco Departments where at least 344 families and 322 homes were affected. In addition, the Government of Nicaragua assisted affected families in 41 neighborhoods and 16 municipalities. Severe amounts of rain were reported in the Pacific basin, the Pacific (Boaco and Chontales municipalities), as well as in the municipalities of El Rama, San Juan River, Matagalpa, and Las Minas. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

Venezuela (Alert)

On 24 May 2019, the Venezuela Government indicated that more than 200 municipalities and 3,907 sectors of Venezuela are at risk due to the rainy season. The Civil Defense underwent extensive cleaning in San Jose and Bernardino neighborhood, Caracas to allow the flow of rainfall; inspections were carried out in the Camurí and Chico sector (Vargas State). The report is available in Spanish at: CORREO del ORINOCO.

Volcano **

**Mexico

On 23 May 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 43 exhalations in the last 24 hours. Ash falls were reported in the following municipalities of Mexico State: Ozumba, Temamatla, Atlautla, Cocotitlán, Ayapango, Ecatzingo, Tenango del Aire, and Tepetlixpa. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.