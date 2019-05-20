Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 16, 2019

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Nicaragua

On 16 May 2019, the Nicaragua National System for Prevention, Mitigation, and Disasters (SINAPRED), reported an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude and a depth of 32 kilometers occurred this morning at 10:28AM local time, 59 kilometers southeast of the Cosigüina Volcano in El Viejo Municipality, Chinandega Department. An aftershock of 5.1 magnitude occurred at 10:34AM and the earthquake caused the Coco (Pacific ocean) and the Caribbean tectonic plates to clash. In addition, in San Rafael del Sur, Managua Department, several students were evacuated from schools. Local authorities recommend families who live on the west side of the country and communities near the volcano to be cautious. Risk assessment is ongoing. The reports are available in Spanish at SINAPRED and CD-SINAPRED.