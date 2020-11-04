LWE Situation Report: Hurricane Eta, November 3, 2020 | No. 1

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In the evening of October 31, a tropical depression formed in the eastern Caribbean Sea. By morning it had evolved into Tropical Storm Eta, 2020’s 29th named storm. Now a slowmoving system, Eta quickly intensified into a category four hurricane as it slowly moved towards the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua. It is still increasing in speed and is moving in a southwesterly direction. After making landfall it is anticipated to move through Central America before hooking back around towards Cuba.

This historic hurricane season has exacerbated the coronavirus pandemic, in turn likely hampering any preparedness, response and rescue efforts. Hurricane Eta is expected to impact the Honduras and Nicaragua. The Nicaraguan army has evacuated thousands of people while the Honduran authorities are mobilizing their army to help with evacuation of island regions and some coastal communities.

Because of the rapid onset of this storm, there is little time for residents to prepare. However, the central governments have mobilized what resources they have for the most dire of circumstances.

ACTIONS TAKEN AND NEXT STEPS

Lutheran World Relief has activated its Humanitarian Assistance team in the anticipation of the catastrophic landfall and aftermath. The team is keeping in touch with staff and partners on the ground to gather information and anticipate what the most immediate needs will be.

A response will take shape as soon as needs on the ground are clearer once the storm passes.