Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

189

Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota

UN – Nov. 24, 2020

5.2 MILLION

Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

351,300

Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras

UN – Nov. 25, 2020

188,000

Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras

UN – Nov. 25, 2020