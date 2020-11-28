Nicaragua + 6 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

189
Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota

UN – Nov. 24, 2020

5.2 MILLION
Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

351,300
Estimated People in Official and Unofficial Emergency Shelters in Guatemala and Honduras

UN – Nov. 25, 2020

188,000
Estimated People Isolated From Humanitarian Access in Honduras

UN – Nov. 25, 2020

  • FEWS NET estimates damage from the storms will exacerbate acute food insecurity for many households in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

  • Government of Nicaragua assesses countrywide damages and economic losses from Eta and Iota total $738 million.

  • USAID/BHA provides funding to support several relief agencies delivering humanitarian assistance in Honduras, while JTF-Bravo rescues people from and transports assistance to isolated areas.

