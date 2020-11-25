Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta

UN – Nov. 19, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras

UN – Nov. 19, 2020

USAID/BHA supports humanitarian air bridge to transport relief commodities between Colombia’s storm-affected islands of San Andrés and Providencia.

Persistent rain and flooding continue to hinder response and isolate communities in Guatemala, while JTF-Bravo supports delivery of humanitarian supplies across the country.