Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta
UN – Nov. 19, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020

329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Nov. 20, 2020

$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras
UN – Nov. 19, 2020

  • USAID/BHA supports humanitarian air bridge to transport relief commodities between Colombia’s storm-affected islands of San Andrés and Providencia.

  • Persistent rain and flooding continue to hinder response and isolate communities in Guatemala, while JTF-Bravo supports delivery of humanitarian supplies across the country.

  • CABEI, IDB, and the World Bank announce financial support plan for early recovery and reconstruction efforts across Latin American countries impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.

