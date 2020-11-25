Nicaragua + 6 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta
UN – Nov. 19, 2020
5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras
UN – Nov. 19, 2020
USAID/BHA supports humanitarian air bridge to transport relief commodities between Colombia’s storm-affected islands of San Andrés and Providencia.
Persistent rain and flooding continue to hinder response and isolate communities in Guatemala, while JTF-Bravo supports delivery of humanitarian supplies across the country.
CABEI, IDB, and the World Bank announce financial support plan for early recovery and reconstruction efforts across Latin American countries impacted by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.