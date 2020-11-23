Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta

UN – Nov. 19, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua

UN – Nov. 20, 2020

$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras

UN – Nov. 19, 2020

Government authorities deliver assistance to storm-affected populations in Colombia’s Providencia and San Andrés islands.

Landslides in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua result in several deaths, with some individuals still missing as of November 20.