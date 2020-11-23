Nicaragua + 7 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta
UN – Nov. 19, 2020

5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020

329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Nov. 20, 2020

$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras
UN – Nov. 19, 2020

  • Government authorities deliver assistance to storm-affected populations in Colombia’s Providencia and San Andrés islands.

  • Landslides in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua result in several deaths, with some individuals still missing as of November 20.

  • The UN issues a $69.2 million appeal for the Honduras humanitarian response to Hurricane Eta’s impacts, while PAHO appeals for $9.9 million to conduct response activities in three countries.

Related Content