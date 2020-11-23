Nicaragua + 7 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
171 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta
UN – Nov. 19, 2020
5.2 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta and Iota in Central America
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
329,700 Estimated People in Emergency Shelters in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua
UN – Nov. 20, 2020
$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Response to Eta in Honduras
UN – Nov. 19, 2020
Government authorities deliver assistance to storm-affected populations in Colombia’s Providencia and San Andrés islands.
Landslides in Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua result in several deaths, with some individuals still missing as of November 20.
The UN issues a $69.2 million appeal for the Honduras humanitarian response to Hurricane Eta’s impacts, while PAHO appeals for $9.9 million to conduct response activities in three countries.