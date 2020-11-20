Nicaragua + 5 more
Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
150 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Nov. 18, 2020
4.9 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta in Central America
UN – Nov. 16, 2020
266,080Estimated Cumulative Total of People in Emergency Shelters Across Latin America
UN – Nov. 18, 2020
$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Honduras Response
UN – Nov. 19, 2020
Hurricane Eta brings heavy rainfall to Central America, generating severe floods and landslides; two weeks later, Hurricane Iota exacerbates Eta’s impacts.
Government authorities in Central America evacuate thousands of people to collective shelters and begin response operations with international support.
USAID/BHA provides funding for response programs and activates a DART and RMT while DoD conducts search and rescue operations and provides logistics support.