Nicaragua + 5 more

Latin America - Storms Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

150 Reported Deaths in Latin America due to Eta and Iota
UN – Nov. 18, 2020

4.9 MILLION Estimated People Affected by Eta in Central America
UN – Nov. 16, 2020

266,080Estimated Cumulative Total of People in Emergency Shelters Across Latin America
UN – Nov. 18, 2020

$69.2 MILLION Funding Requested for Honduras Response
UN – Nov. 19, 2020

  • Hurricane Eta brings heavy rainfall to Central America, generating severe floods and landslides; two weeks later, Hurricane Iota exacerbates Eta’s impacts.

  • Government authorities in Central America evacuate thousands of people to collective shelters and begin response operations with international support.

  • USAID/BHA provides funding for response programs and activates a DART and RMT while DoD conducts search and rescue operations and provides logistics support.

