14 May 2018

IACHR Will Visit Nicaragua

Report
from Inter-American Commission on Human Rights
Published on 14 May 2018 View Original

Washington, D.C. - The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will conduct a working visit to Nicaragua, in order to observe the situation of human rights in the country in the context of the events that have taken place since the April 18th, 2018.

The IACHR welcomes the positive response from the State of Nicaragua, which gave its consent to the visit through a letter dated May 13, 2018. In particular, the IACHR is grateful that the State of Nicaragua has announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will facilitate and provide the necessary assistance during the conduction of the visit.

During the visit, the IACHR will hold meetings with State authorities, representatives of civil society and other relevant actors, in order to have a complete and adequate diagnosis of the human rights situation in the country, in accordance with article 18 of the its Statute. The IACHR will disclose in due course more information about this visit.

A principal, autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS), the IACHR derives its mandate from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights. The Inter-American Commission has a mandate to promote respect for and to defend human rights in the region and acts as a consultative body to the OAS in this area. The Commission is composed of seven independent members who are elected in an individual capacity by the OAS General Assembly and who do not represent their countries of origin or residence.

Contact info

María Isabel Rivero
IACHR Press and Communication Office
Tel: +1 (202) 370-9000
mrivero@oas.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.