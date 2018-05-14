IACHR Will Visit Nicaragua

Washington, D.C. - The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will conduct a working visit to Nicaragua, in order to observe the situation of human rights in the country in the context of the events that have taken place since the April 18th, 2018.

The IACHR welcomes the positive response from the State of Nicaragua, which gave its consent to the visit through a letter dated May 13, 2018. In particular, the IACHR is grateful that the State of Nicaragua has announced that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will facilitate and provide the necessary assistance during the conduction of the visit.

During the visit, the IACHR will hold meetings with State authorities, representatives of civil society and other relevant actors, in order to have a complete and adequate diagnosis of the human rights situation in the country, in accordance with article 18 of the its Statute. The IACHR will disclose in due course more information about this visit.

A principal, autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS), the IACHR derives its mandate from the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights. The Inter-American Commission has a mandate to promote respect for and to defend human rights in the region and acts as a consultative body to the OAS in this area. The Commission is composed of seven independent members who are elected in an individual capacity by the OAS General Assembly and who do not represent their countries of origin or residence.

Contact info

María Isabel Rivero

IACHR Press and Communication Office

Tel: +1 (202) 370-9000

mrivero@oas.org