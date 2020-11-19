Hurricanes Eta and Iota: Information Bulletin no. 2

This bulletin is being issued for information only; it reflects the current situation and details available at this time. Operation Update no. 1 with more details of Emergency Appeal Hurricane Eta will be published and available here.

HIGHLIGHTS

As of Wednesday, 18 November, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding is expected through Thursday, 19 November across Nicaragua, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Even before Iota struck, about 4 million people across Central America had been affected by Hurricane Eta in the same regions and communities.

On 8 November 2020, the IFRC issued an Emergency Appeal for 20 million Swiss francs to assist 15,000 families (75,000 people) affected by Hurricane Eta to support the Guatemalan, Honduran, and Nicaraguan Red Cross. Appeal coverage available here: donor response.

2 million Swiss francs have been allocated from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to support Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Relief items have been dispatched from the Regional IFRC warehouse (Humanitarian hub) in Panama to support Honduras and Nicaragua's operations. Items are being prepared to be sent to other countries in the coming days. Rapid Response Personnel and Emergency Response Units (ERUs) have been activated and deployed to Central America.