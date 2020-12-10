Hurricanes Eta and Iota emergency response (December 7th, 2020)

Crisis for girls in Central America due to triple emergency (Hurricanes ETA/IOTA and COVID-19)

• More than 6.2 million people in total were affected by Hurricanes ETA/IOTA in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing and stagnant water can lead to the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika.

• With over 390.000 people in shelters (including children), the situation is becoming increasingly worrying for girls who are exposed to discrimination, violence, exploitation and sexual abuse.