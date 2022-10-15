Hurricane Julia Prompts Convoy Response in Nicaragua

Convoy of Hope began tracking Tropical Storm Julia as it formed in the Caribbean Sea. Before making landfall in Nicaragua, it became a Category 1 hurricane. It then downgraded again to a tropical storm as it moved west through the nation. After heavy rainfall and catastrophic winds, Julia eventually left the country on the Pacific side.

Convoy of Hope has initiated a response in Nicaragua. More than 800,000 meals will be delivered to families all across the impacted areas. The distribution of food will continue over the next few weeks as those who have been impacted recover.

A “state of calamity” was declared by Guatemala’s president, Alejandro Giammattei, as multiple countries in Central America were impacted by the storm.

Nearly 1 million residents along Nicaragua’s coastal region lost power and internet, Reuters reported.

Some of the outages were from fallen lines, but the majority came from a government decision to cut the electricity for safety reasons.

NASA’s Global Precipitation Measurement showed rainfall amounts in excess of 11 inches across Nicaragua and other areas of Central America.

According to Convoy of Hope staff in Central America, more than 5,000 homes were impacted by the effects of Julia. Rivers overflowed their banks, and many lives were put in danger because of the storm.

Convoy of Hope is honored to extend your kindness and compassion to the people of Central America reeling from the effects of Hurricane Julia. If you would like to contribute to help these survivors and others like them, you can do so here.