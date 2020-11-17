Hurricane Iota response

November 17, 2020–Hurricane Iota–a Category 5 storm–made landfall in Nicaragua early today, battering the same area that was hit by Hurricane Eta just weeks ago. The storm is projected to impact communities across Central America, and possibly “leave Nicaragua scarred for generations” in the aftermath.

OpUSA has worked in Nicaragua previously, including facilitating major long-term projects in Santa Rosa after Hurricane Mitch in 1999. Now, we are monitoring the storm, preparing to connect with partners and planning to assess damage and deliver aid as much as we are able after Hurricane Iota. As disaster responses prove increasingly difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, our capacity to provide aid to Nicaragua at this time will be directly dependent on the generosity of our supporters.