Hurricane Eta Nears Nicaragua, Honduras, Red Cross Prepares

Panama/Geneva, 3 November 2020 — Powerful Hurricane Eta crawls toward Nicaragua, bringing with it severe winds, heavy rains and the threat of flash floods. Hurricane Eta was elevated to a category four and is anticipated to maintain that strength as it makes landfall. As a result, hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

The Red Cross is on the ground preparing for Hurricane Eta's impact. Teams are working in tandem with local authorities and officials to set emergency responses in place. More than 10,000 Honduran and Nicaraguan Red Cross volunteers and staff are on high alert and available to assist with urgent aid. Red Crossers are already evacuating residents in vulnerable or flood-prone areas. Emergency supplies and relief items such as fuel, tarpaulins, blankets and more have been prepared for quick distribution. According to Carlos Montes, Program Director for the Honduran Red Cross, "The Red Cross is working with communities to ensure they are ready to face hurricane conditions during this COVID-19 pandemic by sharing information about how to be ready for a disaster, along with the latest information about the storm."

