Hurrican Iota reaches Category Two prior to arriving in Central America

Informative Bulletin No. 505-2020

On the afternoon of Sunday, November 15, 2020, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH-, in its capacity as scientific entity of the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-, has reported on IOTA that has been strengthened to Category two Hurricane.

According to INSIVUMEH in its informative capsule, IOTA has reached wind speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour, which give it category 2 on the Saffir Simpson scale, this while continuing its trajectory to the coasts of Nicaragua, where it is It is expected to enter from Tuesday, November 17.

The effects of this hurricane could increase rainfall from the beginning of the week on the departments of Petén, Izabal, Alta and Baja Verapaz, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Zacapa and Chiquimula. The rains are expected intermittent and it is not ruled out that they will also be registered on the coastal mouth, southeast and central plateau.

Given the information shared by INSIVUMEH, CONRED continues to develop actions such as the prepositioning of resources in areas that could be affected, as well as constant communication with local authorities and the coordinating system for decision-making. In addition to the issuance of different informative notices aimed at the population and authorities.

We call on the population to have their Family Response Plan ready with functions for all family members, to have their 72-hour backpack, emergency kit for pets and animals, and to promote self-evacuation if necessary.