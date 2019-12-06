GIEWS Country Brief: Nicaragua 06-December-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Harvesting of the 2019 minor season maize and main season bean crops are ongoing and production is expected at an average level as improved rainfall in September benefitted planting operations and early development of crops. Excessive precipitations in mid‑October affected crops, in particular beans, in the western producing region.

The 2019 main season maize output, harvested in September, is estimated at a below‑average level due to limited rainfall in the June‑August period in some key producing northern areas. The rainfall accumulated during this period in the departments of Matagalpa, Nueva Segovia, Estelí and Madriz was about 40 percent lower than the long‑term average. As a result, the 2019 aggregate maize output is expected at 360 000 tonnes, slightly below the average. Cereal imports anticipated to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (September/August) are anticipated at an above‑average level of 615 000 tonnes, reflecting the expected below‑average production of white maize in 2019. Firm imports of wheat and yellow maize are also anticipated, maintaining cereal import volumes above the five‑year average. Prices of white maize decreased seasonally

Prices of white maize declined in September and October due to improved supplies in most markets due to commercialization of the main season harvested crops and were below the near‑record highs of a year earlier, when social turmoil had caused their upsurge. By contrast, prices of red beans increased sharply in October as excessive rainfall increased concerns over the 2019 final output.