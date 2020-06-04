GIEWS Country Brief: Nicaragua 04-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Official target for 2020 cereal output set at above‑average level

Cereal import requirements anticipated to increase in 2019/20 marketing year

Prices of red beans sharply increased in April and higher year on year

Planting of the 2020 main season maize crop is ongoing following the timely onset of seasonal rains in mid‑May. The Government set a new production target for this year at 420 000 tonnes, about 10 percent higher than the five‑year average due to improving yields. The weather forecast points to average to above‑average rains between June and August, which is expected to be favourable for crop development. Torrential rainfalls are forecast in July in the southern producing area, which could potentially trigger localized flooding.

Harvesting of the 2020 irrigated main season paddy crop is virtually complete and crop production is estimated at an above‑average level due to increased plantings. Planting of the rainfed paddy crop will begin in June in the highlands and adequate rainfall since mid‑May is expected to support planting operations. The official target production for rice in 2020 is set at 425 000 tonnes, more than 15 percent higher than the previous five‑year average. Rice production has been growing during the past four years due to large plantings as well as good yields.

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (September/August) are anticipated at 675 000 tonnes, 10 percent higher than the previous five‑year average. The high level of imports reflects an increasing demand for wheat‑based products and for yellow maize by the feed industry.

As a surplus bean producer, the country is an important exporter of red beans within the region. The export demand from the neighbouring countries increased sharply from March amid the COVID‑19 outbreak, causing sharp rises in domestic prices in April and May. Prices of white maize are strengthening since December 2019 following seasonal trends. In May, they increased by 6 percent month on month, supported by the sustained increase in domestic demand triggered by the COVID‑19 pandemic. Prices of rice also increased during the first five months of 2020. Overall, prices of grains in May were higher year on year.

COVID‑19 and measures adopted by the Government

The Government decided not to adopt any confinement measures, but it is promoting social distancing. Sanitary control measures have been reinforced in schools, markets and public transportation.