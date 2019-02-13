Gender disaggregated CSA adoption trends: Results from two different surveys in Tuma-La Dalia in Nicaragua

Presented by Diksha Arora (CIAT Gender Team)

Introduction

A large body of evidence emphasizes on the importance of applying a gendered approach to understanding the impact of climate change and adaptation and mitigation strategies in the development and environment research and policy (Fordham 2004, Meinzen-Dick et al. 2014, Quisumbing and Pandolfelli 2010, McKune et al. 2015, Ngigi et al. 2017). This is because the evidence shows that climate change effects men and women farmers differently due to the unequal division of labor and resources as well as the gendered expectations imposed by norms in a patriarchal society. To lessen the impact of climate variability on smallholders, various organizations including CCSFS have been implementing adaptive and climate smart practices to increase farmers’ resilience to climate change effects. The adoption and implementation of these practices depends on various factors including individual characteristics, financial and physical resources, access to services and information (Ngigi et al. 2017, Nelson 2011, Adger et al. 2009).

The motivations for uptake of technologies and practices could differ between men and women as they have different needs, preferences and expectations. It is important to consider this difference while analyzing the adoption patterns and constraining and motivating factors of adoption.

In this paper, we present the gender disaggregated adoption and implementation patterns of different adaptation practices by rural communities in Tuma-La Dalia in Nicaragua. The analysis considers gender differences in knowledge, sources of information and intra-household dynamics related to adoption of CSA and other adaptive practices. We present results from a baseline survey of intra-household aspects of farming households conducted in Tuma La Dalia during September and October 2015 and from CSA monitoring survey conducted in the same site during 2018. The results of this paper analyze the socio-economic factors motivating and constraining adoption of practices. The paper presents the existing patterns of adoption, sources of information and decision-making related to adoption, and recommends ideas and methods for improving data collection to construct a framework to analyze gender-sensitive determinants of adoption.

Download the full report here