Nicaragua

European Union and Member States will support children and youth in Nicaragua, facing the COVID-19 health emergency

Approximately 22,307 people at risk from highly vulnerable neighbourhoods and communities, including children and adolescents, young people, women victims of violence, indigenous and Afro-descendant groups and people with disabilities will benefit from the new project "Children, adolescents, young people and their families resilient to the Covid-19 health emergency in Nicaragua".

Watch the video and learn more about EU support in the country

