Epidemiological Update - Dengue - 7 February 2020

Situation summary

In the Region of the Americas, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 521 of 2019, a total of 3,139,335 cases of dengue have been reported (321.58 cases per 100,000 population), including 1,538 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,367,353 (43.6%) were laboratoryconfirmed and 28,169 (0.9%) were classified as severe dengue. The case-fatality rate was 0.049%.

The number of cases reported in 2019 through EW 52 (3,139,335) is the largest recorded in the history of dengue in the Americas, exceeding the number of cases reported in the 2015-2016 epidemic period by 30% (Figure 1). In 2019, the proportion of severe dengue (0.9%) has exceeded that observed in the previous four years; however, it is below that observed between 2010-2014 (ranging 1.35% to 3.05%).

Between EW 1 and EW 5 of 2020, 155,343 dengue cases were reported, including 28 deaths.

Of this total, 15,392 were laboratory-confirmed and 715 were classified as severe dengue.

Figure 1. Distribution of reported dengue cases and proportion of severe dengue cases, by year of report. Region of the Americas, 1999-2020 (up to EW 5 of 2020).