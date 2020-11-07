Emergency Assistance to Nicaragua in Response to the Hurricane Disaster

Today, November 6, upon the request of the Government of Nicaragua, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, sleeping pads, water purifiers, etc) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Nicaragua in response to the damages caused by the recent hurricane.

Upon the request of the Government of Nicaragua, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Nicaragua, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Nicaragua to support the victims of the hurricane.

[Reference]

In Nicaragua, continuous torrential rainfall caused by the hurricane (Hurricane Eta) which had landed the northeast region of the country on November 3 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and much physical damage. According to the Government of Nicaragua and local news reports, as of November 4, 2 people died, thirty thousand people evacuated, three hundred thousand people were affected (the total number of inhabitants in the region where the hurricane passed through).