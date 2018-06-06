June 5, 2018

Declaration of Support for the People of Nicaragua June 5, 2018 (Adopted at the fourth plenary session, held on June 5, 2018)

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES,

CONCERNED by ongoing reports of social unrest and violence in recent weeks in Nicaragua;

TAKING NOTE of the statements issued by various member states, Secretary General Almagro and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressing concern and deploring the acts of violence that have taken place in Nicaragua and which have caused dozens of deaths and injuries;

REAFFIRMING the principles and purposes enshrined in the Charter of the Organization of American States which include the promotion and consolidation of representative democracy with due respect for the principle of non-intervention, and reaffirming also that the exercise of representative democracy is the basis for the rule of law as reflected in the Inter-American Democratic Charter;

RECOGNIZING the principal function of the IACHR as mandated by the OAS Charter and the American Convention on Human Rights is to promote the observance and protection of human rights and to serve as a consultative organ to the OAS in these matters;

TAKING NOTE of efforts led by the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua to seek a peaceful resolution of conflict and respect for human rights of Nicaraguans, and the opportunity to live in a democracy;

WELCOMING the Government of Nicaragua’s acceptance of the IACHR’s May 17-21, 2018 working visit to Nicaragua to observe the human rights situation in the country in the context of events that have taken place since April 18, 2018; as well the government’s consent to create an international Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) to investigate those events based on the IACHR’s Preliminary Observations following its visit.

DECLARES:

Its condemnation of, and call for immediate cessation of acts of violence, intimidation, and threats directed against the general public; and its condolences to the victims of recent violence and their families, as well as its solidarity and support for the people of Nicaragua. Its call upon all political and social actors to refrain from the destruction of property. Its concern regarding the breakdown in the recent dialogue process. Its appeal to the Nicaraguan Government and other social actors to demonstrate commitment and engage constructively in peaceful negotiation with clear outcomes that address the country’s fundamental challenges including the strengthening of democratic institutions and the holding of timely, free and fair elections, held in an environment free of fear of intimidation, threats or violence. To affirm, consistent with the principle of non-intervention, the intent and readiness of the OAS to provide support and assistance in: implementing an inclusive dialogue process, establishing the international Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), deploying an electoral observation mission in advance of elections, and strengthening democratic institutions in Nicaragua. Its invitation to the IACHR to brief the Permanent Council as soon as possible on the results and outcomes of the working visit, and its intention that the Permanent Council remain seized of the evolving situation.

Reference: S-033/18