CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 19 November 2020

Iraq

The Iraqi government have been closing IDP camps in Baghdad, Kerbala, Diyala, Anbar, Ninewa, and Kirkuk governorates since 18 October. The closures are part of Iraq’s wider initiative begun in 2019 to end protracted displacement, though the rate of camp closures accelerated in October 2020. More than 24,500 IDPs (out of 100,000 total in-camp IDPs in federal Iraq) have been forced out of 18 closed camps and informal sites across federal Iraq since October. Further closures are underway. Many IDPs are unable to return to their place of origin due to insecurity, and lack of services and livelihood opportunities. With no alternative shelter or adequate WASH facilities, IDPs are vulnerable to the harsh conditions of winter and the spread of COVID-19.

Nicaragua

Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm on 17 November, 25km south of Hurricane Eta’s landfall on 4 November. In Nicaragua, Iota has affected 400,000 people, killed six people, damaged 4,000 houses, and severed power supplies. Humanitarian access to affected coastal communities is limited. Iota also impacted the Colombian islands of San Andrés and Providencia, killing two people, injuring hundreds, and damaging over 98% of infrastructure in Providencia (pop. 5,000). Both islands have power outages and Providencia remains inaccessible to humanitarian assistance. In Colombia, flooding resulting from Iota has affected over 228,000 people including those on the islands and killed six on the mainland. In Venezuela, the hurricane caused damage and resulted in five casualties. Iota is on a virtually identical path to Eta, with flooding expected across Central America. Casualties and damage caused by Iota have been reported in Honduras, Guatemala and Panama.

Sudan

More than 30,000 people have crossed into Sudan since 4 November, fleeing violence in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Kassala state has received the largest number of refugees, nearly 20,000, while 10,698 have arrived in Gedaref, and 678 in Blue Nile. Women, men, and children have been crossing the border at a rate of 4,000 per day since 10 November, rapidly overwhelming the humanitarian response capacity. Shelter, WASH, food, and health services are urgently needed.

