21 Dec 2018

Comment by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on expulsion of international human rights organizations in Nicaragua

Report
from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Published on 21 Dec 2018 View Original

"I am extremely alarmed by the announcement by the Nicaraguan Government that it has told two key human rights institutions set up by the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights (IACHR) to leave the country.

After the earlier cancellation of the registration and confiscation of properties of national NGOs working on human rights, the de facto expulsion of the two IACHR organizations – MESENI and the GIEI*, which were set up in full cooperation with the Government after the violence and unrest earlier this year – means there are now virtually no functioning independent human rights bodies left in Nicaragua.

In addition, the Government has said it will no longer accept visits by the IACHR itself.

Coupled with the parallel clamp-down on independent media, including last weekend’s raids on media outlets, the net result is a country where civil society is in danger of being shut out altogether, and international organizations are also struggling to keep operating.

These actions by the Government make resolution of the crisis affecting the country much more difficult and risk blocking all dialogue within the country, with neighbouring states and with the international community at large, with possible wide-ranging consequences.

I hope we can find some common ground with the Government to reverse this trend."

ENDS

  • MESENI is Spanish acronym for the IACHR’s Follow-up Mechanism for Nicaragua. The GIEI is the acronym for the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts, which was expected to present its final report in the capital Managua on 20 December.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.