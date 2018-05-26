Christian Aid condemns recent human rights violations in Nicaragua

Christian Aid condemns the recent human rights violations in Nicaragua and welcomes the preliminary findings of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The commission recently conducted preliminary investigations after large scale protests were held by Nicaraguans in several regions of the country. The Commission found evidence of torture, arbitrary arrests and censorship of the press. The report also confirmed 76 deaths, more than 800 injured and 538 arrests.

Karol Balfe, Head of From Violence to Peace at Christian Aid, said: “Christian Aid strongly condemns any and all violations of human rights in Nicaragua. The preliminary report by the Inter American Commission set up to investigate the situation, is very worrying. Urgent measures must be taken to ensure that human rights in Nicaragua are protected”.

“We welcome the recommendations of the commission and strongly support the dialogue as a way to reach a peaceful and democratic solution to the conflict”.

Christian Aid is working in Nicaragua to support human rights defenders, social movements and civil society organisations to speak up against all kinds of injustice that prevent people from living a fulfilling life that's free from violence. With its partners, it works with the most vulnerable groups to tackle the root causes of inequality and marginalisation by promoting people’s political and economic rights.

