26 May 2018

Christian Aid condemns recent human rights violations in Nicaragua

Report
from Christian Aid
Published on 26 May 2018 View Original

Christian Aid condemns the recent human rights violations in Nicaragua and welcomes the preliminary findings of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR). The commission recently conducted preliminary investigations after large scale protests were held by Nicaraguans in several regions of the country. The Commission found evidence of torture, arbitrary arrests and censorship of the press. The report also confirmed 76 deaths, more than 800 injured and 538 arrests.

Karol Balfe, Head of From Violence to Peace at Christian Aid, said: “Christian Aid strongly condemns any and all violations of human rights in Nicaragua. The preliminary report by the Inter American Commission set up to investigate the situation, is very worrying. Urgent measures must be taken to ensure that human rights in Nicaragua are protected”.

“We welcome the recommendations of the commission and strongly support the dialogue as a way to reach a peaceful and democratic solution to the conflict”.

Christian Aid is working in Nicaragua to support human rights defenders, social movements and civil society organisations to speak up against all kinds of injustice that prevent people from living a fulfilling life that's free from violence. With its partners, it works with the most vulnerable groups to tackle the root causes of inequality and marginalisation by promoting people’s political and economic rights.

Press contact:

For further information, please contact Claire Meeghan on +44 (0)7850242950

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.