Central America: Tropical Storm Eta Situation Report No. 1 (As of 5:00pm EST 6 November 2020)

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 3 to 6 November 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 9 November.

KEY POINTS

Although Eta has now cleared Central America and is out over the Caribbean Sea regaining strength, the continued persistent rainfall and resulting across Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and parts of Costa Rica, Panama and Belize have affected hundreds of thousands of people.

Several governments are either in contact with international organizations and humanitarian partners on the ground or have requested international support to help deal with the scale of the impacts and likely immediate needs in Shelter, WASH, Food Security, Health and Protection.

Humanitarian organizations are readying resources, personnel and supplies to assist response efforts across Central America once conditions allow for complete evaluations.

While Governments and organizations undertake response efforts in Central America, Eta is making its way over the Caribbean Sea in a north-east direction, potentially affecting Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

130K

People affected in Nicaragua

Source: SINAPRED

104.5K

People affected in Guatemala

Source: CONRED

1.6M

People affected in Honduras

Source: COPECO

1.7K

People in shelters in El Salvador

Source: Government of El Salvador

1.3K

People in shelters in Costa Rica

Source: CNE

2.1K

People in shelters in Panama

Source: SINAPROC

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Eta entered over Nicaragua’s north-eastern shores as a Category 4 storm on 3 November, slowly moving across northern Nicaragua and into eastern Honduras in a north-west direction towards north-eastern Guatemala and then the Caribbean through 6 November. During its passage, Eta downgraded to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression, decreasing rainfall that the United States’ National Hurricane Center (NHC) had marked at more than 600mm of rain at its peak, as well as maximum windspeeds as high as 235 km/h.

Despite the significant decrease in intensity, Eta, throughout its various stages, drenched vulnerable communities across Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, as well as parts of Belize, Costa Rica and Panama, causing rising river levels, flooding and landslides that have spurred immediate action from national disaster management agencies in these countries. While authorities are still determining the exact numbers of people affected and their needs, along with death tolls, information rolling out of affected countries, both official and unofficial, cites hundreds of thousands of affected people in Central America; the regional Central American Integration System (SICA) estimates that Eta’s impacts have affected at least 3 million people across the region.

The National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) in Guatemala reports more than 104,500 people affected, Honduras’ Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) reports more than 1.6 million people affected, the Government of El Salvador reports 1,700 people in 44 shelters as a preventive measure, Costa Rican water authorities say 100,000 people have had their safe water supply affected and Panama’s National Civil Protection indicates more than 1,000 affected families. Nicaragua, the first country to take on Eta’s rains, will issue a detailed report on 9 November, but has so far said there are 130,000 affected people, many of whom have partially or completely lost their homes and now lack access to water and sanitation and food security.

As disaster response personnel scramble to aid affected people in communities suffering Eta’s ongoing impact, several governments have reached out to international organizations and the UN for support. Nicaraguan officials have expressed interest in seeing how international assistance can form part of their recovery plans. The Government of Honduras issued a formal request for international assistance as UN teams and humanitarian networks work to identify available response resources and personnel. Humanitarian teams and inter-agency sector working groups in Guatemala are similarly preparing amid ongoing exchanges with CONRED. El Salvador’s Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is identifying resources ahead of a potential response. UN emergency teams in Belize and Costa Rica are ready to support national civil protections if requested. Regionally, the Central American Disaster Prevention Coordination Centre (CEPREDENAC) are in contact and supporting national efforts and coordinating potential regional mechanisms with SICA.

Eta will likely further strain health and social protection systems still dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Central America that continues to have a significant impact on health, food security, nutrition, protection, livelihoods and education. The pandemic further exacerbated existing needs in countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, with recent humanitarian needs overview citing 5.2 million in need prior to the pandemic out of a collective population of 30.7 million.

Additionally, Eta comes during the region’s rainy season that often give way to spikes in seasonal illnesses such as influenza and vector-borne diseases such as dengue, zika and chikungunya, factors that pose additional health risks to communities seeking to recover from Eta’s destructive effects.

Although Eta is clear of Central America, NHC forecasts that the system will regain strength as a tropical storm on a north-eastward path towards parts of the Caribbean, including Cuba and the Cayman Islands, in coming days. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) is on alert and monitoring the system as Regional Response Mechanism partners prepare to convene to determine preparedness actions.