Central America: Tropical Storm Eta Flash Update No. 2 (As of 5:00pm EST 4 November 2020)

KEY MESSAGES

UN teams in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Belize continue to prepare for Eta’s impact and are ready to support Government-led responses if requested.

While Eta is leaving Nicaragua, the persistent rains and the remote locations in the country’s north-eastern shores are challenging evaluation efforts.

Despite the decreased winds and intensity, national risk management authorities and humanitarian partners are concerned with the ongoing rains’ potential impact for further flooding as well as landslide risk, given the mountainous elevations in Eta’s path.

Eta, now a tropical storm as it moves along its westward path into eastern and central Honduras, continues to cause persistent rainfall across Nicaragua, Honduras as well as parts of Guatemala and Belize.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Eta has downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves into eastern and central Honduras at 11 km/h with windspeeds of 65 km/h. Despite Eta’s decreased intensity and lower windspeeds, Nicaragua continues to take on moderate, but persistent, rainfall throughout much of the country, with meteorological forecasts citing more than 600mm through 8 November. Eta’s slow movement and ongoing impact, coupled with the remote locations of areas along Nicaragua’s north-eastern Caribbean shores that have taken the brunt of Eta’s effects, are limiting full and complete evaluations. Eta is expected to continue weakening as it interacts with mountainous terrain in Nicaragua and Honduras, potentially weakening to a tropical depression by 4 November at night.

Nicaragua: Nicaragua’s National Disaster Prevention System (SINAPRED) reports that Eta, now on its way out of Nicaragua, has thus far caused two deaths due to a landslide in the mining area of Bonanza. Preliminary reports cite material damages, uprooted trees, interruptions to power supply, flooding and blocked roads and affected bridges. Official sources report that there are 30,000 people sheltered across 48 installations, including churches, schools, shelters and family homes . The ongoing rains are causing river levels to rise, posing a continued threat of flooding to riverside communities; authorities evacuated 1,500 families from municipalities in Nicaragua’s northern mining triangle area due to rising river levels in at least 10 nearby rivers. SINAPRED says landslides are still possible in the departments of Jinotega and Nuevo Segovia, adding that Pacific coast areas may also see flash flooding.

Honduras: Eta’s rains are also causing flooding, damages and humanitarian impacts in Honduras, with the Permanent Commission for Contingencies (COPECO) reporting more than 3,480 people affected and 1 death as of 12:00am local time 4 November. Honduran Armed Forces report supporting the evacuation of more than 2,500 people, indicating that 1,340 are in shelters. Material damages include nearly 350 affected homes, as well as several road blockages that have cut off 41 communities. COPECO further indicates that the rains are causing river levels to rise and are urging riverside communities to evacuate.

Guatemala: With Eta crossing into Honduras, outer band rains began falling over Guatemala in the past 24 hours, triggering flooding in several areas. Per the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), the rains and subsequent flooding and landslides have thus far affected 27,770 people across the departments of Alta Verapaz, Petén, Quiché and Sololá.

El Salvador: The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (MARN) reports that Eta is causing high winds of up to 30 km/h in parts of the capital of San Salvador that have already led to fallen trees and debris.

Belize: The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) anticipates that Eta’s major threat is heavy rainfall and flooding, with some locations across the country already taking on 50mm of rain. NEMO ехресts rainfall to last until 9-11 November, posing a high flood risk across Веlіzе.

Costa Rica: The National Emergency Commission (CNE) reports that hazardous rains related to Eta have affected 79 communities, mostly in the north-western Pacific coast. CNE, who have deployed response teams to affected areas, adds that there are 500 people in 16 shelters, a number they expect to rise as persistent rainfall continues to affect the country.