Central America - Tropical Cyclone BONNIE (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, SMN, SERVMET, SNET, INSIVUMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2022)

After passing over Nicaragua on 2 June as a tropical storm, tropical cyclone BONNIE has reached the Pacific Ocean and is moving north-westwards, along the coast of south-western Mexico. On 4 July at 3.00 UTC, its center was located about 320 km south of Salina Cruz (southern coast of Oaxaca State, Mexico), and about 380 km south-west of the north-western coast of Guatemala, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane).

According to media, BONNIE caused strong winds and heavy rainfall, which resulted in floods, and river overflow across Nicaragua and El Salvador. At least four fatalities and 12 injured people were reported in Nicaragua, while one person died and 100 individuals were evacuated in El Salvador.