Central America: Switzerland aids Hurricane Eta survivors

Central American countries have been hit hard by Hurricane Eta. High winds and torrential rains have caused severe damage. Switzerland is providing CHF 700,000 to help those affected in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala.

Last week, Hurricane Eta swept through several Central American countries. High winds and extreme conditions caused severe damage in Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala. In total, more than 1.8 million people are thought to have been affected. Eta is the 28th named storm in the highly cyclone-prone Caribbean region this season.

Switzerland responded immediately, pledging CHF 500,000 to the appeal launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It is also providing CHF 200,000 to support the activities of the Nicaraguan Red Cross. The CHF 700,000 was allocated by the Humanitarian Aid Department of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), part of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The aid will cover needs in terms of emergency shelter and access to water. The sum will also be used to help the survivors restore their livelihoods.

The SDC has been active in the three countries for several years. It has a regional office in Managua that carries out projects in the field of disaster risk reduction. The SDC is able to adapt its current activities to respond to needs generated by this disaster.

